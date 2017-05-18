Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
Tissue engineering is a branch of regenerative medicine, itself a branch of biomedical engineering. Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine are concerned with the replacement or regeneration of cells, tissues (the focus of tissue engineers) or organs to restore normal biological function.
Latest Research and Reviews
Impact of islet architecture on β-cell heterogeneity, plasticity and function
In this Review, Heiko Lickert and colleagues discuss β-cell heterogeneity, placing a particular emphasis on the role of islet architecture in defining phenotypic and functional plasticity among β cells. The potential to exploit β-cell heterogeneity and plasticity for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the context of regenerative therapies for diabetes mellitus is also discussed.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 695–709
A multiphase transitioning peptide hydrogel for suturing ultrasmall vessels
Suturing of ultrasmall blood vessels is now simplified through the use of a hydrogel that can act as a temporary stent on injection and can be removed through light irradiation.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 95–102
Biodegradable silicon nanoneedles delivering nucleic acids intracellularly induce localized in vivo neovascularization
Efficient in vivo cytosolic delivery of nucleic acids through cell-membrane puncturing by an array of biodegradable silicon nanoneedles induces sustained local neovascularization in muscle.Nature Materials 14, 532–539
Therapeutic strategies for patients with micropenis or penile dysmorphic disorder
In this Review, Kayes and colleagues discuss the aetiology, diagnosis and treatment options for congenital micropenis, acquired micropenis and penile dysmorphic disorder, including both nonsurgical and surgical techniques. They evaluate the role of phalloplasty and penile replacement surgery including transplantation, in this challenging clinical area.Nature Reviews Urology 9, 499–507
News and Comment
Hydrogels: A less than swell timeNature Reviews Materials 2, 17018
Gold nanoparticles: A warm-up for muscle cellsNature Nanotechnology 12, 188
Tissue engineering: Nanoelectronics for the heart
Real-time three-dimensional mapping and control of in vitro cardiomyocytes opens new paths for post-surgery heart monitoring and stimulation.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 738–739
Synthetic biology: Printing human-scale tissues in three dimensionsNature Methods 13, 289
3D printing for the many, not the fewNature Biotechnology 32, 1086–1087