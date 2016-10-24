Research |
Comparison of high-throughput sequencing data compression tools
A team of international scientists benchmark current compression methods for high-throughput sequencing data.
Standards in research refer to a specified level of quality or achievement. For example, in medical research, reporting standards have been drawn up to ensure authors of publications report everything necessary for a full understanding and replication of published research. Standards can also include agreed nomenclature or identifiers.
The Quest for Orthologs consortium compares the performance of a large number of established orthology inference methods on 20 benchmarks and provides a free web tool for methods developers to facilitate further benchmarking.
The first report of the ICGC-TCGA DREAM Somatic Mutation Calling Challenge introduces the BAMSurgeon tool for accurate tumor simulation and reports the performance of 248 submissions in calling single-nucleotide variants from three pairs of synthetic tumor–normal genome benchmarks.
This protocol summarizes the recommendations developed after a comparison of Elispot plate-reading approaches by a panel of laboratories and subsequent agreement regarding the optimal steps to follow when evaluating Elispot plates.
Community-run bioinformatics challenges not only assess the state of the art but can help advance it.
The usefulness of computational methods can be improved by releasing code and designing software that supports reproducible research.