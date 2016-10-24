Standards

Standards in research refer to a specified level of quality or achievement. For example, in medical research, reporting standards have been drawn up to ensure authors of publications report everything necessary for a full understanding and replication of published research. Standards can also include agreed nomenclature or identifiers.

    The Quest for Orthologs consortium compares the performance of a large number of established orthology inference methods on 20 benchmarks and provides a free web tool for methods developers to facilitate further benchmarking.

    Nature Methods 13, 425–430

    Scientific Data 3, 160025

    The first report of the ICGC-TCGA DREAM Somatic Mutation Calling Challenge introduces the BAMSurgeon tool for accurate tumor simulation and reports the performance of 248 submissions in calling single-nucleotide variants from three pairs of synthetic tumor–normal genome benchmarks.

    Nature Methods 12, 623–630

    This protocol summarizes the recommendations developed after a comparison of Elispot plate-reading approaches by a panel of laboratories and subsequent agreement regarding the optimal steps to follow when evaluating Elispot plates.

