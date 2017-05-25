Solar energy

News and Views |
- Nature Materials 16, 601–602
11% efficiency solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells with copper(II/I) hole transport materials
Inadequate pore infiltration and low conductivity of hole transporter materials limit the performance of solid-state dye-sensitized solar cells. Using fast charge-exchange Cu(II/I) complexes as part of the hole transporting material, Cao et al. overcome these issues to achieve a record photoconversion efficiency of 11%.Nature Communications 8, 15390
Directing solar photons to sustainably meet food, energy, and water needsScientific Reports 7, 3134
One-Year stable perovskite solar cells by 2D/3D interface engineering
Up-scaling represents a key challenge for photovoltaics based on metal halide perovskites. Using a composite of 2D and 3D perovskites in combination with a printable carbon black/graphite counter electrode; Grancini et al., report 11.2% efficient modules stable over 10,000 hours.Nature Communications 8, 15684
Ultrafast terahertz snapshots of excitonic Rydberg states and electronic coherence in an organometal halide perovskite
The generation of bound electron and hole pairs—excitons—is a key process in photovoltaic technologies, yet it is challenging to follow their initial dynamics. Here, Luo et al. probe the Rydberg eigenstates that characterize the excitonic transport and coherent conversion in a perovskite material.Nature Communications 8, 15565
News and Comment
News and Views |
Perovskite solar cells: Shedding light on film crystallization
A study on the formation of methylammonium lead iodide perovskite films reveals that light illumination influences the crystallization kinetics, therefore affecting the final photovoltaic performance of these materials.Nature Materials 16, 601–602
News and Views |
Crystalline silicon solar cells: Better than ever
Silicon-based photovoltaics dominate the market. A study now sets a new record efficiency for large-area crystalline silicon solar cells, placing the theoretical efficiency limits within reach.Nature Energy 2, 17067
Editorial |
Balancing optimization and innovation
Disruption is often a bad word in established industries, and electricity generation is no exception. But with silicon solar cells getting ever closer to efficiency limits, innovative solutions are needed.Nature Energy 2, 17082
Research Highlights |
Perovskite photovoltaics: Manufacturing costsNature Energy 2, 17080
News and Views |
Thin-film photovoltaics: Buffer against degradation
Cheap, efficient, and stable thin photovoltaics that use abundant and non-toxic materials can deliver widespread renewable energy. New results using Earth-abundant and potentially cheap ZnO/Sb2Se3 solar cells indicate promising levels of stability.Nature Energy 2, 17057
Research Highlights |
Photovoltaics: Cool designsNature Energy 2, 17039