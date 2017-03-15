Thermophotovoltaics

Latest Research and Reviews
Thermally enhanced photoluminescence for heat harvesting in photovoltaics
In photovoltaics, sub-band gap energy photons can be harvested using up-conversion strategies. Here, the authors show that the thermally enhanced up-converted photoluminescence results in enhanced energy conversion, for an accessible temperature range and with a broad range of incident photon energy.Nature Communications 7, 13167
Enhanced photovoltaic energy conversion using thermally based spectral shaping
The ability of photovoltaic devices to harvest solar energy can be enhanced by tailoring the spectrum of incident light with thermophotovoltaic devices. Bierman et al. now show that one such device achieves a solar-to-electrical efficiency of 6.8%, exceeding that of the solar cell alone.Nature Energy 1, 16068