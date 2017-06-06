Small molecules

Definition

Small molecules are low molecular weight molecules that include lipids, monosaccharides, second messengers, other natural products and metabolites, as well as drugs and other xenobiotics. They are distinct from macromolecules such as proteins. In chemical biology, this term also covers metal ions and in this discipline small molecules may play the role of a chemical tool.

