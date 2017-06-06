Small molecules
Small molecules are low molecular weight molecules that include lipids, monosaccharides, second messengers, other natural products and metabolites, as well as drugs and other xenobiotics. They are distinct from macromolecules such as proteins. In chemical biology, this term also covers metal ions and in this discipline small molecules may play the role of a chemical tool.
Targeting S-adenosylmethionine biosynthesis with a novel allosteric inhibitor of Mat2A
PF-9366 inhibits Mat2A by binding to an allosteric site that overlaps with the binding site of Mat2B, altering the active site and supporting a model in which Mat2B can be either an inhibitor or an activator of Mat2A, depending on methionine and SAM levels.
A combinatorial screen of the CLOUD uncovers a synergy targeting the androgen receptor
The use of a refined chemical library called the CeMM library of unique drugs (CLOUD) identified a synergistic interaction between flutamide and phenprocoumon in decreasing the growth of prostate cancer cells by regulating androgen receptor stability.
The perception of strigolactones in vascular plantsNature Chemical Biology 13, 599–606
Developing Spindlin1 small-molecule inhibitors by using protein microarrays
The use of protein microarrays containing human methyllysine effector molecules enabled discovery of a potent and selective inhibitor of the interaction of the Tudor-domain-containing protein Spindlin1 with H3K4me3.
Small-molecule phenotypic screening with stem cells
To fully leverage the potential of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs), improved and standardized reprogramming methods and large-scale collections of hiPSC lines are needed, and the stem cell community must embrace chemical biology methodology for target identification and validation.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 560–563
Infectious disease: A lethal sugar fixNature Chemical Biology 13, 569
Regenerative medicine: Targeting adaptor protein interactions for nerve regrowthNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 314
Protein degradation: DCAFinating splicing
Chemical control of protein homeostasis and induction of protein destabilization are emerging therapeutic strategies. Two recent studies identify a set of sulfonamides that can modulate the CRL4DCAF15 E3 ligase complex to target the splicing factor RBM39 for proteasomal degradation.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 575–576
Analgesia: Designing out opioid side effectsNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 311
Anti-Bacterials: Out-SMARting drug resistanceNature Chemical Biology 13, 451