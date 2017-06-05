Skin models

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
PNPLA1 has a crucial role in skin barrier function by directing acylceramide biosynthesis
Loss-of-function mutations in PNPLA1, a gene encoding an enzyme with unknown function, cause dry and scaling skin in humans. Using mouse models with PNPLA1 deficiency, the authors show that PNPLA1 participates in the biosynthesis of acylceramide, a lipid component essential for skin barrier function.Nature Communications 8, 14609
Research | | open
Protective effect of botulinum toxin A after cutaneous ischemia-reperfusion injuryScientific Reports 5, 9072
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Maintaining TRM cellsNature Immunology 18, 373
Research Highlights |
Cell biology to disease and back
M. Bishr Omary reminds us of the three articles that first uncovered a causative link between mutations in intermediate filaments (specifically, keratin 14) and human diseases.
Research Highlights |
Hairy guide to maintaining TRM cellsNature Immunology 16, 1214
Research Highlights |
Cancer stem cells: VEGF promotes stemness
Using a mouse model of chemically induced skin tumours, Cédric Blanpain and colleagues have uncovered an autocrine role for vascular endothelial growth factor signalling in cancer stem cells.Nature Reviews Cancer 11, 831
News |
Human skin graft–based delivery of therapeutics
A study in tissue culture and in mice suggests that engineered human skin grafts secreting soluble therapeutics could be useful drug delivery devices.