Prevention: PFMT reduces the incidence of pelvic-organ-prolapse symptomsNature Reviews Urology 14, 132
Sexual dysfunction: Geometry puts curvature on the straight and narrowNature Reviews Urology 13, 566
Female sexual dysfunction: a call to arms for collaboration to understand the sexological elephantNature Reviews Urology 13, 365–366
Sexual dysfunction in 2015: Recovering sex drive in women — progress and opportunities
In 2015, the approval of flibanserin opened a debate about diagnosis and treatment of female sexual dysfunction. Designing clinical trials with suitable end points is difficult, but some studies indicate correlations between hormone levels and low desire. New research demonstrates opportunities for a better understanding of this multifaceted condition.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 67–68
Male circumcision: Circumcision does not affect sensitivityNature Reviews Urology 13, 66
Sexual dysfunction: CCH injections regarded effective by men with Peyronie's diseaseNature Reviews Urology 12, 654