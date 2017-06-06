RNA splicing

Definition

RNA splicing is a modification of the nascent pre-messenger RNA (pre-mRNA) transcript in which introns are removed and exons are joined prior to translation. For many eukaryotic introns, splicing is done in a series of reactions which are catalyzed by the spliceosome, a complex of small nuclear ribonucleoproteins (snRNPs) and associated proteins, but there are also self-splicing introns.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment