RNA splicing
RNA splicing is a modification of the nascent pre-messenger RNA (pre-mRNA) transcript in which introns are removed and exons are joined prior to translation. For many eukaryotic introns, splicing is done in a series of reactions which are catalyzed by the spliceosome, a complex of small nuclear ribonucleoproteins (snRNPs) and associated proteins, but there are also self-splicing introns.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
R2TP/Prefoldin-like component RUVBL1/RUVBL2 directly interacts with ZNHIT2 to regulate assembly of U5 small nuclear ribonucleoprotein
The R2TP/Prefoldin-like cochaperone complex is involved in the assembly of a number of protein complexes. Here the authors provide evidence that RUVBL1/RUVBL2, subunits of that cochaperone complex, directly interact with ZNHIT2 to regulate assembly of U5 small ribonucleoprotein.Nature Communications 8, 15615
Reviews |
Alternative splicing as a regulator of development and tissue identity
Alternative splicing expands the complexity of the proteome by generating multiple transcript isoforms from a single gene. Numerous alternative splicing events occur during cell differentiation and tissue maturation, suggesting that alternative splicing supports proper development. Recent studies shed light on how alternative splicing and its coordination contribute to organ development and tissue homeostasis.
Research | | open
Intron retention is regulated by altered MeCP2-mediated splicing factor recruitment
Intron retention is a conserved mechanism that controls gene expression but its regulation is poorly understood. Here, the authors provide evidence that DNA methylation regulates intron retention and find reduced MeCP2 occupancy and splicing factor recruitment near affected splice junctions.Nature Communications 8, 15134
News and Comment
News and Views |
Distinct mechanisms obviate the potentially toxic effects of inverted-repeat Alu elements on cellular RNA metabolism
Two new studies show that RNA-binding proteins can mediate distinct and beneficial effects to cells by binding to the extensive double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) structures of inverted-repeat Alu elements (IRAlus). One study reports stress-induced export of the 110-kDa isoform of the adenosine deaminase acting on RNA 1 protein (ADAR1p110) to the cytoplasm, where it binds IRAlus so as to protect many mRNAs encoding anti-apoptotic proteins from degradation. The other study demonstrates that binding of the nuclear helicase DHX9 to IRAlus embedded within RNAs minimizes defects in RNA processing.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 496–498
Research Highlights |
Genetic testing: The diagnostic power of RNA-seq
News and Views |
Protein degradation: DCAFinating splicing
Chemical control of protein homeostasis and induction of protein destabilization are emerging therapeutic strategies. Two recent studies identify a set of sulfonamides that can modulate the CRL4DCAF15 E3 ligase complex to target the splicing factor RBM39 for proteasomal degradation.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 575–576
Research Highlights |
Non-Coding RNA: A class of their own
Research Highlights |
Neurodevelopmental disorders: Converging on autism spectrum disorder
A characterization of transcriptomic changes in autism spectrum disorder points to shared cortical alterations that result in profound changes in neuronal gene transcription, long non-coding RNA transcription, cortical patterning and glial function.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 67
Research Highlights |
Chromatin: The chemical brothers: nucleosomes and transcription
A chemical approach for precisely mapping nucleosomes genome-wide provides novel insights into the regulation of transcription and splicing.