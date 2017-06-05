Proteomic analysis
Proteomic analysis (proteomics) refers to the systematic identification and quantification of the complete complement of proteins (the proteome) of a biological system (cell, tissue, organ, biological fluid, or organism) at a specific point in time. Mass spectrometry is the technique most often used for proteomic analysis.
A scalable double-barcode sequencing platform for characterization of dynamic protein-protein interactions
Protein-protein interactions (PPIs) play a major role in defining biological functions. Here, the authors present PPiSeq, a method to quantitatively score dynamic PPIs in yeast combining fragment complementation assays, genomic double-barcoding, and an analytical framework to precisely call fitness from barcode lineage trajectories.Nature Communications 8, 15586
An engineered high affinity Fbs1 carbohydrate binding protein for selective capture of N-glycans and N-glycopeptides
Protein glycosylation is an essential post-translational modification which analysis is complicated by the diversity of glycan composition and heterogeneity at individual attachment sites. Here the authors describe a method to selectively enrich N-linked glycopeptides to facilitate the detection of micro-heterogeneity in N-glycosylation.Nature Communications 8, 15487
Using hyperLOPIT to perform high-resolution mapping of the spatial proteome
This protocol describes a substantially redeveloped approach for the localization of organelle proteins by isotope tagging (LOPIT) to enable subcellular localization of thousands of proteins per experiment (hyperLOPIT).Nature Protocols 12, 1110–1135
Firmiana: towards a one-stop proteomic cloud platform for data processing and analysisNature Biotechnology 35, 409–412
Chemical biology: A method for labeling methioninesNature Methods 14, 340
Synthetic human proteomes for accelerating protein research
The generation of synthetic human proteomes and future derived tools will expand knowledge in protein biology.Nature Methods 14, 240–242
Nanobiotechnology: Nanopore-based protein fingerprintingNature Methods 14, 110
Cryo-electron tomography
Cryo-electron tomography may facilitate in situ structural biology on a proteomic scale.Nature Methods 14, 34
moFF: a robust and automated approach to extract peptide ion intensitiesNature Methods 13, 964–966