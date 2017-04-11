Protein sequence analyses
Protein sequence analyses are experimental methods that determine the amino acid sequence of a protein or of parts of a protein (peptide, oligopeptide). The amino acid sequence of a protein can be used in bioinformatic analyses to predict protein structure and possible functions.
