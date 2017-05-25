News and Views |
Prefrontal cortex
The prefrontal cortex is a cortical area located in the anterior frontal lobe, including several subdivisions (e.g. ventromedial, dorsolateral, orbitofrontal cortices). The prefrontal cortex functions in cognitive control (e.g. planning, attention, problem-solving, error-monitoring, decision-making, social cognition, and working memory).
Featured
- Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Amygdala inputs to prefrontal cortex guide behavior amid conflicting cues of reward and punishment
Little is known about the mechanisms underlying the orchestration of competing motivational drives. During the simultaneous presentation of cues associated with shock or sucrose, when rats may engage in fear- or reward-related behaviors, amygdala neurons projecting to prefrontal cortex more accurately predict behavioral output and bias animals toward fear-related behavior.Nature Neuroscience 20, 824–835
News and Comment
News and Views |
Fear from the bottom up
Two groups demonstrate the importance of inputs from the amygdala to the medial prefrontal cortex for signaling aversion across a range of behaviors and motivational drives.Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
Research Highlights |
Working memory: Persistence is key
Three studies demonstrate that thalamocortical connections are necessary to maintain cortical delay activity in mice.
Research Highlights |
Working memory: Keeping short-term memories alive
Different interneuron populations modulate delay activity representing action plans in the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 324
Research Highlights |
Prefrontal cortex: Down in frontNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 129
Research Highlights |
Learning and memory: Space and time connections
Direct projections from the dorsal and intermediate CA1 to the medial prefrontal cortex in rats are crucial for the retrieval of temporal and spatial aspects of episodic memory, respectively.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 127
Research Highlights |
Cerebral cortex: Cortical connectionsNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 605