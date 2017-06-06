Polysaccharides
Polysaccharides are carbohydrate polymers in which monosaccharide ((CH2O)n) units are covalently joined by an O-glycosidic bond in either a branched or linear configuration. Polysaccharides serve as stores of energy, as in glycogen (branched polysaccharide of glucose), and as a structural component of bacterial cell walls, as in cellulose (linear polysaccharide of glucose).
Metabolic labelling of the carbohydrate core in bacterial peptidoglycan and its applications
N-acetyl-muramic acid (NAM) is a core component of the bacterial peptidoglycan (PG) cell wall, and is recognised by the innate immune system. Here the authors engineer Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria to incorporate a modified NAM into the backbone of PG, which can be labelled with click chemistry for imaging and tracking.Nature Communications 8, 15015
Cell membranes: Glycans' imprints
Networks of glycans template multiphase lipid membranes, either by stabilizing large domains at the characteristic length scale of the network if inhomogeneous, or by suppressing macroscopic phase separation if homogeneous.Nature Materials 12, 96–97
Cellulases: Cooperative biomass breakdown
The synergistic action of cellulases is critical for the effective saccharification of cellulosic biomass, but the details of this cooperation remain poorly understood. Quantitative analysis at the level of single molecules now unveils a form of 'work sharing' among cellulolytic enzymes based on different adsorption specificities of their carbohydrate-binding modules.Nature Chemical Biology 9, 350–351
