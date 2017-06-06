Polysaccharides

Definition

Polysaccharides are carbohydrate polymers in which monosaccharide ((CH2O)n) units are covalently joined by an O-glycosidic bond in either a branched or linear configuration. Polysaccharides serve as stores of energy, as in glycogen (branched polysaccharide of glucose), and as a structural component of bacterial cell walls, as in cellulose (linear polysaccharide of glucose).

