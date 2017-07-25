Politics and international relations

Latest Research and Reviews
Materializing discourse analysis with James, Schmitt and LatourPalgrave Communications 3, 17039
The global governance of human cloning: the case of UNESCOPalgrave Communications 3, 17019
News and Comment
What can we learn from Occupy’s failure?Palgrave Communications 3, 17062
Soft power: the origins and political progress of a conceptPalgrave Communications 3, 17008
Cyberweapons: an emerging global governance architecturePalgrave Communications 3, 16102
Polar opposites in US election
The US presidential candidates and the nation they seek to lead are divided over climate change. The stakes are high as voters head to the polls.Nature Climate Change 6, 979–981
What’s really new about New Atheism?Palgrave Communications 2, 16099
From paradox to principles: where next for scientific advice to governments?Palgrave Communications 2, 16077