Light harvesting

Definition

Light harvesting is the study of materials and molecules that capture photons of solar light. This includes studies to better understand the light-harvesting properties of photosynthetic organisms or those of artificial systems that are designed and synthesised to promote photochemical reactions or produce solar fuels.

    An iron complex is described that exhibits photoluminescence at room temperature, opening the way to the use of iron-based materials as low-cost, non-toxic light emitters and photosensitizers.

    • Pavel Chábera
    • , Yizhu Liu
    • , Om Prakash
    • , Erling Thyrhaug
    • , Amal El Nahhas
    • , Alireza Honarfar
    • , Sofia Essén
    • , Lisa A. Fredin
    • , Tobias C. B. Harlang
    • , Kasper S. Kjær
    • , Karsten Handrup
    • , Fredric Ericson
    • , Hideyuki Tatsuno
    • , Kelsey Morgan
    • , Joachim Schnadt
    • , Lennart Häggström
    • , Tore Ericsson
    • , Adam Sobkowiak
    • , Sven Lidin
    • , Ping Huang
    • , Stenbjörn Styring
    • , Jens Uhlig
    • , Jesper Bendix
    • , Reiner Lomoth
    • , Villy Sundström
    • , Petter Persson
    •  & Kenneth Wärnmark
    Nature 543, 695–699

    Synthetic heterodimers provide a platform to demonstrate molecular design principles of vibronic coupling. Now, it has been shown that quantum beating caused by vibronic coupling can be controlled by packing a structurally flexible heterodimer on single-walled carbon nanotubes. This quantum beating requires a vibration to be resonant with the energy gap between excited states and structural rigidity.

    • Lili Wang
    • , Graham B. Griffin
    • , Alice Zhang
    • , Feng Zhai
    • , Nicholas E. Williams
    • , Richard F. Jordan
    •  & Gregory S. Engel
    Nature Chemistry 9, 219–225

    Singlet fission — the splitting of a singlet exciton into two triplets — is a process that could be exploited to improve the power conversion efficiency of solar cells. Spectroscopic data now suggest that coherent and incoherent mechanisms for singlet fission in crystalline hexacene coexist and occur on different timescales.

    • Nicholas R. Monahan
    • , Dezheng Sun
    • , Hiroyuki Tamura
    • , Kristopher W. Williams
    • , Bolei Xu
    • , Yu Zhong
    • , Bharat Kumar
    • , Colin Nuckolls
    • , Avetik R. Harutyunyan
    • , Gugang Chen
    • , Hai-Lung Dai
    • , David Beljonne
    • , Yi Rao
    •  & X.-Y. Zhu
    Nature Chemistry 9, 341–346

    Effective light capture in photosynthetic organisms depends on the efficiency of all energy-transfer steps in the photosynthetic unit. Two-dimensional electronic spectroscopy has now been used on intact cells in situ to reveal and characterize the functional connectivity between individual complexes in the photosynthetic apparatus of green sulfur bacteria.

    • Jakub Dostál
    • , Jakub Pšenčík
    •  & Donatas Zigmantas
    Nature Chemistry 8, 705–710
