Light harvesting
Light harvesting is the study of materials and molecules that capture photons of solar light. This includes studies to better understand the light-harvesting properties of photosynthetic organisms or those of artificial systems that are designed and synthesised to promote photochemical reactions or produce solar fuels.
A low-spin Fe(iii) complex with 100-ps ligand-to-metal charge transfer photoluminescence
An iron complex is described that exhibits photoluminescence at room temperature, opening the way to the use of iron-based materials as low-cost, non-toxic light emitters and photosensitizers.Nature 543, 695–699
Controlling quantum-beating signals in 2D electronic spectra by packing synthetic heterodimers on single-walled carbon nanotubes
Synthetic heterodimers provide a platform to demonstrate molecular design principles of vibronic coupling. Now, it has been shown that quantum beating caused by vibronic coupling can be controlled by packing a structurally flexible heterodimer on single-walled carbon nanotubes. This quantum beating requires a vibration to be resonant with the energy gap between excited states and structural rigidity.Nature Chemistry 9, 219–225
Photovoltaic concepts inspired by coherence effects in photosynthetic systems
Lessons learned from coherent phenomena in biological photosynthetic systems may be useful to improve energy- and charge-transport in disordered materials. This Review describes coherence and its potential beneficial effects in photovoltaics.Nature Materials 16, 35–44
Dynamics of the triplet-pair state reveals the likely coexistence of coherent and incoherent singlet fission in crystalline hexacene
Singlet fission — the splitting of a singlet exciton into two triplets — is a process that could be exploited to improve the power conversion efficiency of solar cells. Spectroscopic data now suggest that coherent and incoherent mechanisms for singlet fission in crystalline hexacene coexist and occur on different timescales.Nature Chemistry 9, 341–346
In situ mapping of the energy flow through the entire photosynthetic apparatus
Effective light capture in photosynthetic organisms depends on the efficiency of all energy-transfer steps in the photosynthetic unit. Two-dimensional electronic spectroscopy has now been used on intact cells in situ to reveal and characterize the functional connectivity between individual complexes in the photosynthetic apparatus of green sulfur bacteria.Nature Chemistry 8, 705–710
Energy transfer: Resonance is the key for coherence
The process of electronic energy transfer between molecules has long fascinated chemists. Femtosecond spectroscopy measurements of a series of molecular dimers now reveal signals that arise from non-Born–Oppenheimer coupling, suggesting a new mechanism to enhance energy transfer.Nature Chemistry 9, 196–197
Light harvesting: Strike while the iron is cold
For many years, chemists have tried and failed to find efficient light-harvesting molecules based on Earth-abundant, environmentally friendly iron. Now, an iron complex has been developed with photoluminescent properties that are tuned to efficiently convert light to electrons.Nature Chemistry 7, 861–862
Energy transfer: Vibronic coherence unveiled
Pigment assemblies with high-efficiency electronic energy transfer have recently been observed to show unusual and persistent coherence, but its origin is not fully understood. Now, a combination of 2D electronic spectroscopy and theoretical modelling has allowed the excitonic coherence signal of a strongly coupled homodimer to be isolated.Nature Chemistry 6, 173–175
Artificial photosynthesis: Plant-like efficiencyNature Photonics 7, 763
Light-harvesting antennas: Holding on to DNANature Chemistry 3, 654