Phase-contrast microscopy
Phase contrast microscopy is a white-light optical microscopy technique that relies on sample-induced phase changes in illumination light to generate images with more information than provided by sample-induced intensity changes. Phase information is mixed with intensity information in conventional phase-contrast microscopy, whereas quantitative phase-contrast microscopy displays only the phase information.
Multi-pass microscopy
Low-damage and high-precision imaging can be achieved by passing the same probe photons through the specimen more than once, and this has been previously achieved in double-pass transmission microscopy. Here, the authors generalize this idea to full-field multi-pass microscopy using a self-imaging cavity.Nature Communications 7, 12858
A universal moiré effect and application in X-ray phase-contrast imaging
Overlaying two transparent phase masks in a light beam results in a far-field achromatic intensity pattern. This effect lies at the basis of a polychromatic far-field interferometer for use in X-ray phase-contrast imaging without absorption gratings.Nature Physics 12, 830–834
Imaging: White-light diffraction tomography
A clever extension to a classic phase-contrast microscope allows speckle-free three-dimensional quantitative phase imaging of living cells in a tomographic imaging mode.Nature Photonics 8, 173–174
Electron microscopy: Atomic resolution comes into phase
Atomic-resolution differential phase-contrast imaging using aberration-corrected scanning transmission electron microscopy now provides a sensitive probe of the electric field associated with individual atoms.Nature Physics 8, 586–587
Imaging: Embryos under the X-ray
X-ray imaging using synchrotron radiation reveals the cellular choreography of a developing frog embryo in spectacular detail.Nature Methods 10, 603
