Palaeoclimate

Definition

Palaeoclimate is the reconstruction and study of past climate states on Earth and other planets. Climate parameters such as precipitation, temperature, wind strength, and patterns of interannual climate variability are frequently estimated from proxies in ice and sediment cores, tree rings, cave deposits and historical records. These are assessed in numerical models.

    Nature Geoscience 10, 243

  • News and Views |

    Anthropogenic aerosols over the Chinese Loess Plateau have diminished monsoon precipitation and concomitant soil erosion that plagues the region. Now, a reconstruction documents the differences between historical warming events and the present, highlighting the paradoxical implications of decreasing atmospheric aerosols.

    • Harry J. Dowsett
    Nature Climate Change 7, 174–175

  • News and Views |

    The climatic response to the eruption of the Samalas Volcano in 1257 has been elusive. Medieval archives tell of a spatially variable reaction, with Europe and Japan experiencing severe cold compared to relative warmth in North America.

    • Francis Ludlow
    Nature Geoscience 10, 78–79
