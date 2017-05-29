Palaeoclimate
Palaeoclimate is the reconstruction and study of past climate states on Earth and other planets. Climate parameters such as precipitation, temperature, wind strength, and patterns of interannual climate variability are frequently estimated from proxies in ice and sediment cores, tree rings, cave deposits and historical records. These are assessed in numerical models.
The influence of Antarctic subglacial volcanism on the global iron cycle during the Last Glacial Maximum
Contributions of iron sources to Southern Ocean CO2 sequestration during the last glacial period remain uncertain. Here, based on the biogeochemical analysis of subglacial calcites, the authors propose Antarctic volcanism, via subglacial drainage of Fe-rich waters, as a key contributor.Nature Communications 8, 15425
Astronomical pacing of the global silica cycle recorded in Mesozoic bedded cherts
While the global silica cycle is known to play an important role in long-term climate change, the driving factors remain unknown. Here, the authors present a ∼70 million year long record of early Mesozoic biogenic silica and propose orbitally-paced chemical weathering as a primary driver.Nature Communications 8, 15532
Threshold in North Atlantic-Arctic Ocean circulation controlled by the subsidence of the Greenland-Scotland Ridge
During the Cenozoic the Arctic Ocean change from a restricted freshwater regime towards more saline modern ocean conditions is supposedly driven by the subsidence of the Greenland-Scotland Ridge. Here, the authors derive a threshold for this shift, constrained by the characteristic depth of wind mixing.Nature Communications 8, 15681
Multicentennial record of Labrador Sea primary productivity and sea-ice variability archived in coralline algal barium
Continued warming and melting of Arctic sea-ice have led to increases in Labrador Sea phytoplankton productivity in recent decades. Here, the authors utilize a novel annually resolved palaeoproxy and propose that the recently observed increase in surface ocean productivity is unmatched since the Little Ice Age.Nature Communications 8, 15543
Tracing the oxygen isotope composition of the upper Earth’s atmosphere using cosmic spherules
Oxygen contained within cosmic spherules is sourced from the atmosphere, making micrometeorites a possible archive for past atmospheric conditions. Here, Pack et al. compare the isotopic composition of oxygen in cosmic spherules from Antarctica with that of the troposphere, and validate the value of this archive.Nature Communications 8, 15702
Climate variability: The Atlantic's internal drum beat
The North Atlantic region experiences climate variability on a range of timescales. A climate reconstruction suggests that large-magnitude, multidecadal internal variability was a robust feature over the past 1,200 years.
Limited Late Antique coolingNature Geoscience 10, 242–243
Reply to 'Limited Late Antique cooling'Nature Geoscience 10, 243
Palaeoclimate: Aerosols shift lake ecosystem
Anthropogenic aerosols over the Chinese Loess Plateau have diminished monsoon precipitation and concomitant soil erosion that plagues the region. Now, a reconstruction documents the differences between historical warming events and the present, highlighting the paradoxical implications of decreasing atmospheric aerosols.Nature Climate Change 7, 174–175
Volcanology: Chronicling a medieval eruption
The climatic response to the eruption of the Samalas Volcano in 1257 has been elusive. Medieval archives tell of a spatially variable reaction, with Europe and Japan experiencing severe cold compared to relative warmth in North America.Nature Geoscience 10, 78–79
Mark Pagani: Carbon and ancient climatesNature Geoscience 10, 6