Paediatric neurological disorders

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Genetic Predisposition to Sporadic Congenital Hearing Loss in a Pediatric PopulationScientific Reports 7, 45973
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Multiple sclerosis: Perinatal risk factors for paediatric MSNature Reviews Neurology 13, 318
Research Highlights |
CNS infections: Zika virus infection could trigger Guillain–Barré syndromeNature Reviews Neurology 12, 187
Research Highlights |
Demyelinating disease: Novel markers for disease severity in neuromyelitis opticaNature Reviews Neurology 12, 188
Correspondence |
Bumetanide for neonatal seizures—back from the cotsideNature Reviews Neurology 11, 724
News and Views |
Epilepsy: Long-term rates of childhood-onset epilepsy remission confirmed
Approximately 60% of people diagnosed with childhood-onset epilepsy are known to be in 5-year remission and off medication, or in complete remission. A new report confirms and consolidates these findings and gives further evidence of the long-term stability of remission in epilepsy. A future risk of relapse is suggested, which might be an overestimate.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 130–131
News and Views |
Epilepsy: Neonatal seizures still lack safe and effective treatment
Seizures after neonatal hypoxia are difficult to treat. A recent antiepileptic safety and dose-finding study examined phenobarbital plus bumetanide, but was stopped owing to apparent futility and increased risk of hearing loss. However, this decision could have been overcautious: 0.2 mg/kg bumetanide reduced seizure burden, and might not have increased hearing loss.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 311–312