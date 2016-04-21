Osteopontin

Definition

Osteopontin is an acidic phosphoprotein produced by osteoblasts and other cell types. Osteopontin is an extracellular protein that has a cell-adhesion sequence (RGD) that mediates its interaction with integrins and extracellular matrix components. It has functions in biomineralization of bone, chemotaxis, apoptosis and cell activation in immunity.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment