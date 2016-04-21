Osteopontin
Definition
Osteopontin is an acidic phosphoprotein produced by osteoblasts and other cell types. Osteopontin is an extracellular protein that has a cell-adhesion sequence (RGD) that mediates its interaction with integrins and extracellular matrix components. It has functions in biomineralization of bone, chemotaxis, apoptosis and cell activation in immunity.
