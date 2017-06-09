Organocatalysis

Definition

Organocatalysis is a type of catalysis where the catalyst in the chemical reaction is an organic (non-metallic) compound. The catalysts operate both through the transient formation of covalent bonds, such as in enamine and imminium catalysis, as well as through non-covalent interactions, such as in hydrogen bonding catalysis.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment