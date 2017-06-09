Organocatalysis
Organocatalysis is a type of catalysis where the catalyst in the chemical reaction is an organic (non-metallic) compound. The catalysts operate both through the transient formation of covalent bonds, such as in enamine and imminium catalysis, as well as through non-covalent interactions, such as in hydrogen bonding catalysis.
Enantioselective decarboxylative chlorination of β-ketocarboxylic acids
Due to the synthetic utility of the products, stereoselective halogenation is a powerful method for the synthesis of chiral compounds. Here the authors report an enantioselective decarboxylative chlorination, giving access to a range of α-chloroketones.Nature Communications 8, 15600
Brønsted acid-catalysed enantioselective construction of axially chiral arylquinazolinones
Axially chiral arylquinazolinones are structural motifs in several natural products and can also act as chiral ligands. Here, the authors show a chiral phosphoric acid-catalysed strategy to access enantiomerically pure arylquinazolinones by efficient transfer of central chirality into axial chirality.Nature Communications 8, 15489
Organocatalytic atroposelective synthesis of axially chiral styrenes
Many methods exist for the atroposelective synthesis of axially chiral biaryls, but axially chiral styrenes are much less explored. Here the authors report an organocatalytic procedure for the synthesis of configurationally stable, axially chiral styrenes with high enantio- and diastereoselectivities.Nature Communications 8, 15238
Biomimetic catalytic transformation of toxic α-oxoaldehydes to high-value chiral α-hydroxythioesters using artificial glyoxalase I
Glyoxalase I converts toxic methylglyoxal to a thioester. Here the authors report a synthetic analogue capable of enantioselectively converting alpha-keto aldehydes to thioesters via formation of a hemithioacetal, giving access to both enantiomers of a range of alpha-hydroxy thioesters.Nature Communications 8, 14877
Domino reactions: More than just a game
Catalytic methods are among the most valuable tools for sustainable synthesis. Domino catalysis enables multiple reactions to be combined so that synthetic efficiency may begin to approach that of nature, but significant challenges remain before this promising approach can fulfil the needs of pharmaceutical and materials chemistry.Nature Chemistry 7, 950–951
Carboboration: Addition to alkynoatesNature Chemistry 6, 754
Carbene catalysis: An internal affair
Preparing powerful reactive intermediates such as enolates and homoenolates for C–C bond formation used to require strong bases and stoichiometric reagents. They can now be catalytically generated from α-functionalized aldehydes or even from saturated esters under mild conditions using N-heterocyclic carbene catalysts.Nature Chemistry 5, 813–815
Heterogeneous organocatalysis: Catalytic clothNature Chemistry 5, 896–897
Amino acid provides shortcut to drugs
Organocatalyst halves synthesis of prostaglandin family.
Polymer chemistry: Spotlight on synthesisNature Chemistry 5, 550–551