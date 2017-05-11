Oligodendrocyte

Definition

Oligodendrocytes are a type of large glial cell found in the central nervous system. Oligodendrocytes produce the myelin sheath insulating neuronal axons (analogous to Schwann cells in the peripheral nervous system), although some oligodendrocytes (called satellite oligodendrocytes) are not involved in myelination.

