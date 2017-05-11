Oligodendrocyte
Oligodendrocytes are a type of large glial cell found in the central nervous system. Oligodendrocytes produce the myelin sheath insulating neuronal axons (analogous to Schwann cells in the peripheral nervous system), although some oligodendrocytes (called satellite oligodendrocytes) are not involved in myelination.
Dietary cholesterol promotes repair of demyelinated lesions in the adult brain
Cholesterol is important for axonal myelination during development. Here the authors show that cholesterol levels are reduced in a cuprizone mouse model of multiple sclerosis and that dietary cholesterol supplementation enhances remyelination and recovery.Nature Communications 8, 14241
Sirt1 regulates glial progenitor proliferation and regeneration in white matter after neonatal brain injury
Oligodendrocyte progenitor cell (OPC) proliferation is crucial for regeneration after hypoxic lesions in mice, a model of diffuse white matter injury of premature infants. Here, the authors show that the histone deacetylase Sirt1 is a Cdk2-dependent mediator of OPC proliferation and OPC response to hypoxia.Nature Communications 7, 13866
A neuronal PI(3,4,5)P3-dependent program of oligodendrocyte precursor recruitment and myelination
In the CNS, the primary signal initiating myelination and its cellular origin remain unclear. Goebbels et al. find that deleting PTEN from cerebellar granule cells drives radial axon growth, oligodendrocyte progenitor cell (OPC) proliferation, oligodendrocyte differentiation and de novo myelination of parallel fibers. This suggests that myelination is downstream of a neuronal PI(3,4,5)P3-dependent signal.Nature Neuroscience 20, 10–15
VCAM1 acts in parallel with CD69 and is required for the initiation of oligodendrocyte myelination
The vascular cell adhesion molecule VCAM1 plays a role in the immune system but is also expressed in oligodendrocytes. Here, the authors find VCAM1 interacts with neuronal α4 integrin to regulate oligodendrocyte differentiation and thereby myelination, an effect mediated by downstream CD69 signalling.Nature Communications 7, 13478
GLIA: Matching the demandNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 465
Neurological disorders: A second wave
In mice, an early ablation of myelinating oligodendrocytes can trigger a secondary, CD4+ T cell-associated demyelination 30 weeks later, suggesting a possible mechanism for the onset of demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 76
Glial migration: Tyrolean traversing through the brainNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 138
A new mechanism of nervous system plasticity: activity-dependent myelination
The precise timing of impulse transmission along axons is crucial for synaptic plasticity and brain oscillations, and is partly determined by myelin thickness. In this Opinion article, R. Douglas Fields discusses how electrical activity influences myelin thickness and thus conduction velocity and circuit properties.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 756–767
Myelination: An active process
Two studies use zebrafish models to investigate the mechanisms through which neuronal activity influences myelination.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 314–315