- Scientific Reports 7, 45118
Top-down modulation of olfactory-guided behaviours by the anterior olfactory nucleus pars medialis and ventral hippocampus
The anterior olfactory nucleus pars medialis (mAON) provides cortical feedback to the olfactory bulb, but the behavioural relevance of these projections is unknown. Here, using opto- and chemogenetic approaches, the authors find the mAON bidirectionally modulates olfactory sensitivity and olfaction-dependent behaviours.Nature Communications 7, 13721
Effects of Propofol General Anesthesia on Olfactory RelearningScientific Reports 6, 33538
Spatially segregated feedforward and feedback neurons support differential odor processing in the lateral entorhinal cortex
The lateral entorhinal cortex computes and transfers olfactory information from the olfactory bulb to the hippocampus and supports associative multimodal memories. Leitner et al. characterize the activity of odor-responsive cell types in this brain area and identify upstream and downstream brain areas to which olfactory information is conveyed.Nature Neuroscience 19, 935–944
Molecular signatures of neural connectivity in the olfactory cortex
The piriform cortex projects to multiple brain regions involved in diverse aspects of olfactory behavior but information about the organization of these outputs is lacking. Here the authors show that piriform neurons exhibit layer specific gene expression patterns that also define distinct projection targets.Nature Communications 7, 12238
Sensory systems: The hungry sense
In mice, the endocannabinoid system inhibits glutamatergic signalling from the olfactory cortex to the main olfactory bulb after fasting, increasing the detection of food odours and, consequently, enhancing food consumption.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 204–205
What's primary about primary olfactory cortex?
Learned odor discrimination and generalization are reflected in patterns of ensemble activity in anterior piriform cortex, where learned discrimination between two odors reduces the correlation between their induced patterns.Nature Neuroscience 15, 10–12
Development: Birthdate rules odour processing
The timing of cell birth influences neuronal projections from the olfactory bulb to the olfactory cortex.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 12, 188