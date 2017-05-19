News and Views |
Nutritional supplements
Nutritional supplements are any dietary supplement that is intended to provide nutrients that may otherwise not be consumed in sufficient quantities; for example, vitamins, minerals, proteins, amino acids or other nutritional substances. Products are usually ingested in capsule, tablet or liquid form.
- Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 322–323
Reviews |
Functional foods and dietary supplements for the management of dyslipidaemia
Lifestyle modification is recommended in all patients with dyslipidaemia to improve their lipid profile and reduce cardiovascular risk. Here, Hunter and Hegele discuss the mechanisms of action, safety and efficacy of a range of functional foods and dietary supplements with lipid-lowering properties.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 278–288
News and Views |
Dementia: Multimodal dementia prevention — does trial design mask efficacy?
The first large trial of a multimodal lifestyle intervention combined with a nutritional supplement for dementia prevention was unsuccessful and adds to conflicting evidence from similar studies. Whether lifestyle interventions are biologically ineffective or whether the lack of efficacy is due to methodological limitations remains to be determined.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 322–323
Research Highlights |
Osteoarthritis: A new tool for measuring synovial inflammationNature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 258
Research Highlights |
Basic research: Cardioprotective benefits of dietary spermidineNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 65
Research Highlights |
Prostate cancer: Calcium promotes cancer; vitamin D deceleratesNature Reviews Urology 14, 68
Research Highlights |
Obesity: Fermentable carbohydrates increase satiety signals
Research Highlights |
Nutrition: Folic acid delays CKD progressionNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 580