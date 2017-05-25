News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Functional consequences of neuropeptide and small-molecule co-transmission
Small-molecule–neuropeptide co-transmission is pervasive throughout the nervous system of all animals. In this Review, Nusbaum, Blitz and Marder discuss how co-transmission is an important source for the considerable flexibility that has been established for synapses, circuits and behaviour.
Research | | open
Micro-drive and headgear for chronic implant and recovery of optoelectronic probesScientific Reports 7, 2774
Research | | open
The relation between human hair follicle density and touch perceptionScientific Reports 7, 2500
News and Comment
News and Views |
Fear from the bottom up
Two groups demonstrate the importance of inputs from the amygdala to the medial prefrontal cortex for signaling aversion across a range of behaviors and motivational drives.Nature Neuroscience 20, 765–767
Research Highlights |
Sleep: Dream a little dreamNature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 324
News and Views |
What stays the same in orbitofrontal cortex
Researchers show that orbitofrontal neurons perform the same value-related computations across different decisions. Value computations are therefore a critical feature around which orbitofrontal representations are organized.Nature Neuroscience 19, 768–770
News and Views |
Targeted stimulation of the spinal cord to restore locomotor activity
A new study has located 'hot spots' in the rat spinal cord that are associated with leg flexion and extension in rats. Electrical stimulation applied in an alternating pattern between these hot spots facilitated locomotion after the hindlimbs were paralyzed as a result of spinal cord injury (SCI).Nature Medicine 22, 125–126
Research Highlights |
Neurophysiology: Coding motor plansNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 376
News and Views |
Supporting itch: a new role for astrocytes in chronic itch
A new study shows that astrocytes are involved in the development of chronic itch in a mouse model. This is dependent on upregulation of lipocalin 2 (LCN2) by the transcription factor STAT-3 and astrogliosis.Nature Medicine 21, 841–842