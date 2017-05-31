Nephrology

Definition

Nephrology is specialty of medicine concerned with kidney physiology, kidney disease, the treatment of kidney problems and renal replacement therapy. Systemic conditions that affect the kidneys (e.g. diabetes and autoimmune disease) and systemic problems that occur as a result of kidney problems (e.g. metabolic bone disease and hypertension) are also studied in nephrology.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment