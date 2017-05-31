Nephrology
Nephrology is specialty of medicine concerned with kidney physiology, kidney disease, the treatment of kidney problems and renal replacement therapy. Systemic conditions that affect the kidneys (e.g. diabetes and autoimmune disease) and systemic problems that occur as a result of kidney problems (e.g. metabolic bone disease and hypertension) are also studied in nephrology.
MYC activation cooperates with Vhl and Ink4a/Arf loss to induce clear cell renal cell carcinoma
Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a common and aggressive malignancy. Here, the authors generate two mouse models of the most common RCC subtypes: the human papillary RCC through MYC activation and clear cell RCC through MYC activation combined with Vhl and Cdkn2a deletion.Nature Communications 8, 15770
Genetics: Novel causative genes for polycystic liver disease
A new study identifies heterozygous loss-of-function mutations in three additional genes (ALG8, SEC61B and PKHD1) as causative for the development and progression of isolated polycystic liver diseases. Mutations in these genes, together with previously described mutations in other genes (PRKCSH, SEC63, LRP5 and GANAB), might now explain ∼50% of PLD cases.
