Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Cardiovascular disease in haemodialysis: role of the intravascular innate immune system
Haemodialysis is associated with a high risk of cardiovascular events. Here, the authors discuss the mechanisms by which biomaterial-induced activation of the complement, contact and coagulation systems might contribute to the generation of arteriosclerosis and cardiovascular disease in patients on haemodialysis.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 285–296
News and Comment
Public health: Public investment in childhood health: worth the cost
A new study of mortality of children on renal replacement therapy in 32 European countries demonstrates that 67% of the variance between countries can be explained by disparities in public health expenditure. Investment in health care is critical and has demonstrable benefits for the most vulnerable populations.
Dialysis: Efficacy of tenapanor in hyperphosphataemiaNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 194
Critical care nephrology in 2016: Managing organ dysfunction in critical care
Approaches to effectively prevent and manage organ dysfunction in critically ill patients remain elusive. Key studies in 2016 highlighted the challenges in finding effective treatments for renal failure in sepsis and assessed the optimal timing of renal replacement therapy initiation in critically ill patients with acute kidney injury.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 71–72
Haemodialysis: Intradialytic meals: addressing a neglected problem
New data suggest that provision of high-protein, high-calorie intradialytic meals in combination with phosphate binder therapy could be an easy and effective strategy to reduce the risk of malnutrition in patients on haemodialysis. These findings highlight the importance of avoiding excessive dietary restrictions in these patients.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 6–8