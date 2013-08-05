Latest Research and Reviews
Motility: Is 'ICC-opathy' present in gastroparesis-like syndrome?
The impact of chronic nausea and vomiting on quality of life and economic burden are substantial. New findings show that interstitial cells of Cajal are depleted or have ultrastructural changes in patients with chronic nausea and vomiting who have normal gastric emptying. Abnormalities of the gastric slow waves were also observed.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 375–376