News and Views |
Microglia
Microglia are a type of small macrophage-like glial cell in the central nervous system. Microglia can engage in phagocytosis, and are involved in immune responses within, as well as the development and remodelling of the nervous system. Their shape varies depending on the developmental and functional state, and anatomical location.
Featured
- Nature Neuroscience 20, 762–763
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
TRPV1 channels are critical brain inflammation detectors and neuropathic pain biomarkers in mice
TRPV1 is known to be expressed in peripheral structures and the spinal cord, especially for pain processing. Here the authors show that in the brain, in particular the anterior cingulate cortex, TRPV1 is functionally expressed in microglia; stimulation of TRPV1 activates microglia, which in turn affects glutamatergic neurotransmission.Nature Communications 8, 15292
Research | | open
Liver ERα regulates AgRP neuronal activity in the arcuate nucleus of female miceScientific Reports 7, 1194
Research |
A new fate mapping system reveals context-dependent random or clonal expansion of microglia
Microglia can expand and divide quickly in the context of CNS pathology, but little is known about the kinetics and clonality of microgliosis. Prinz and colleagues develop a new fate mapping system to monitor microglial dynamics. Microglial self-renewal is found to be a stochastic process under steady state conditions, whereas clonal expansion is observed during disease.Nature Neuroscience 20, 793–803
Research |
Differentiation of human and murine induced pluripotent stem cells to microglia-like cells
Pandya et al. describe a protocol to differentiate human and mouse iPSCs into cells with the phenotype, transcriptional profile and functional properties of microglia. The treatment of murine intracranial malignant gliomas with these cells demonstrates their potential clinical use. These microglia-like cells will enable further studies into the role of microglia in health and disease.Nature Neuroscience 20, 753–759
News and Comment
News and Views |
Microglial confetti party
Microglia are highly heterogeneous and plastic. However, the dynamics of their turnover have been difficult to visualize. A new multicolor reporter system reveals a plastic but stable network of microglia during health and disease.Nature Neuroscience 20, 762–763
Research Highlights |
Techniques: A two-step method to make microglia
A new study describes a method for differentiating human and murine induced pluripotent stem cells into microglia-like cells.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 264
Research Highlights |
Alzheimer disease: Twin peaks of microglial activation observed in Alzheimer diseaseNature Reviews Neurology 13, 129
Research Highlights |
Neuroimmunology: Microglia-induced reactive astrocytes — toxic players in neurological disease?Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 127
Research Highlights |
Glia: A toxic reaction
Activated microglia induce a subtype of reactive astrocytes that is toxic to various neuronal types and oligodendrocytes and that is found in various neurological disorders.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 130
Research Highlights |
Glia: Glial messenging