Microglia

Definition

Microglia are a type of small macrophage-like glial cell in the central nervous system. Microglia can engage in phagocytosis, and are involved in immune responses within, as well as the development and remodelling of the nervous system. Their shape varies depending on the developmental and functional state, and anatomical location.

