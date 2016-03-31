Metathesis reactions

Definition

Metathesis reactions are chemical reactions in which two hydrocarbons (alkanes, alkenes or alkynes) are converted to two new hydrocarbons by the exchange of carbon–carbon single, double or triple bonds. These are usually catalyzed by a metal catalyst.

  • News and Views |

    Carbonyls and alkenes, two of the most common functional groups in organic chemistry, generally do not react with one another. Now, a simple Lewis acid has been shown to catalyse metathesis between alkenes and ketones in a new carbonyl olefination reaction.

    • Elisabeth T. Hennessy
    •  & Eric N. Jacobsen
    Nature Chemistry 8, 741–742

  • News and Views |

    Metathesis reactions can be used to make carbon–carbon double bonds — bar one isomeric class. By using new catalysts and balancing out the stabilities of intermediates in the reaction, the elusive isomers can be made. See Article p.461

    • Daesung Lee
    Nature 471, 452–453

  • News and Views |

    Olefin metathesis is a flexible and efficient method for making carbon–carbon bonds and has found widespread application in academia and industry. Now, a detailed mechanistic study looking at key catalytic intermediates offers new insight into this reaction, and may prove useful in the development of more active and selective catalysts.

    • Jennifer A. Love
    Nature Chemistry 2, 524–525
