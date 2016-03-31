Protocols |
Library design and screening protocol for artificial metalloenzymes based on the biotin-streptavidin technology
This protocol describes a mutagenesis screening method for the optimization of artificial streptavidin-based metalloenzymes.
Research |
There are a large number of chemical transformations in which alkenes act as the reactants and/or the products of the reaction, but methods enabling the facile synthesis of 1,2-disubstituted Z alkenes are scarce. This paper describes catalytic Z-selective cross-metathesis reactions of terminal enol ethers, which have not been reported previously,and allylic amides, used thus far only in E-selective processes. The utility of this methodology is demonstrated by its use in syntheses of anti oxidant C18 (plasm)-16:0 (PC), found in electrically active tissues and implicated in Alzheimer's disease, and the potent immunostimulant KRN7000.
Research |
A kinetic and thermodynamic analysis of the ruthenium-catalysed ring-closing metathesis reaction has been achieved through the study of key intermediates accessible, for the first time, from 14-electron phosphonium alkylidene catalyst precursors. High intrinsic activities and a thermodynamic preference for ring-closing versus ring-opening reactions is observed.
Research |
Germanane is a two-dimensional material that represents a promising alternative to graphene for applications in electronics and optoelectronics. Here, Jiang and colleagues demonstrate that germanane’s optical properties can be improved by methyl-termination instead of hydrogen.
News and Views |
Carbonyls and alkenes, two of the most common functional groups in organic chemistry, generally do not react with one another. Now, a simple Lewis acid has been shown to catalyse metathesis between alkenes and ketones in a new carbonyl olefination reaction.
Research Highlights |
News and Views |
Metathesis reactions can be used to make carbon–carbon double bonds — bar one isomeric class. By using new catalysts and balancing out the stabilities of intermediates in the reaction, the elusive isomers can be made. See Article p.461
News and Views |
Olefin metathesis is a flexible and efficient method for making carbon–carbon bonds and has found widespread application in academia and industry. Now, a detailed mechanistic study looking at key catalytic intermediates offers new insight into this reaction, and may prove useful in the development of more active and selective catalysts.
Research Highlights |
A Brønsted acid co-catalyst is the key to the synthesis of furans by alkene cross-metathesis.