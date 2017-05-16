Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Synergistic IL-6 and IL-8 paracrine signalling pathway infers a strategy to inhibit tumour cell migration
Tumor cell proliferation and migration, key drivers of metastasis, can be mechanistically coupled in matrix embedded human sarcoma and carcinoma cells through cell density via a synergistic, paracrine signaling mechanism between Interleukins 6/8. Inhibition of this mechanism significantly decreases metastasis in mouse xenograft models.Nature Communications 8, 15584
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Formin' a perinuclear actin cage in confined migrationNature Cell Biology 19, 600
News and Views |
Prostate cancer: ‘The prostate’ in patients with metastatic prostate cancer: to treat or not to treat?
Advances in understanding of prostate cancer biology and improved treatment options have changed management of metastatic prostate cancer. Escape of the malignancy from the prostatic capsule no longer means that treatment is focused on limiting systemic spread, and data suggest that local treatment of the prostate is beneficial, even in men whose tumour has spread.
Research Highlights |
Metastasis: The plastic state
ZEB1-mediated epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and cellular plasticity promotes metastasis in pancreatic cancer.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 373
News and Views |
Context-specific roles of EMT programmes in cancer cell dissemination
The role of the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition in tumour progression remains a topic of intense debate. Now, data on the role of Zeb1 in the metastatic spread of pancreatic cancer clarify apparently conflicting views by revealing context-specific, differential use of individual epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition transcription factors in cancer cell dissemination.Nature Cell Biology 19, 416–418
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Two sides to cancer stem cells in colorectal cancer
Comments and Opinion |
Tumour microenvironment: informing on minimal residual disease in solid tumours
Patients with resectable solid tumours can harbour minimal residual disease (MRD) after initial treatment, which is a potential source for subsequent metastatic relapse. The interaction between disseminated tumour cells (DTCs) and the new microenvironment in which they reside determines whether DTCs remain dormant or progress into overt metastases. We highlight the promise of liquid biopsies to inform on MRD.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 325–326