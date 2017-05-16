Bone metastases
Bone metastases are cancers that have spread (metastasized) from other tissues in the body through the blood or lymphatic systems to the bone marrow. Bone metastases form the main type of bone cancer and, in descending order of frequency, originate from: breast, prostate, lung, colon, stomach, bladder, uterus, rectum, thyroid and kidney.
Bone-in-culture array as a platform to model early-stage bone metastases and discover anti-metastasis therapies
The bone microenvironment may alter therapeutic responses of disseminated breast cancer cells. Here the authors establish an ex vivo bone metastasis model, termed BICA, to delineate the effects of bone microenvironment and to rapidly discover anti-metastasis drugs.Nature Communications 8, 15045
Engineering a humanized bone organ model in mice to study bone metastases
This protocol describes how to design 3D-printed scaffolds via melt electrospinning writing for bone tissue engineering applications and how to engineer humanized bone for the study of cancer metastasis in vivo.Nature Protocols 12, 639–663
MicroRNA-182 targets SMAD7 to potentiate TGFβ-induced epithelial-mesenchymal transition and metastasis of cancer cells
SMAD7 is a transcriptional target and a negative regulator of TGFβ signalling forming a negative feedback loop. Here the authors show that in cancer cells TGFβ activates the expression of microRNA-182 that suppresses SMAD7 protein, promoting TGFβ-mediated breast tumour invasion and bone metastasis.Nature Communications 7, 13884
Cooperation among heterogeneous prostate cancer cells in the bone metastatic nicheOncogene 36, 2846–2856
Serum sclerostin levels in renal cell carcinoma patients with bone metastasesScientific Reports 6, 33551
Prostate cancer: ‘The prostate’ in patients with metastatic prostate cancer: to treat or not to treat?
Advances in understanding of prostate cancer biology and improved treatment options have changed management of metastatic prostate cancer. Escape of the malignancy from the prostatic capsule no longer means that treatment is focused on limiting systemic spread, and data suggest that local treatment of the prostate is beneficial, even in men whose tumour has spread.
Prostate cancer: Feel it in your bones: MAOA mediates metastasisNature Reviews Urology 14, 326–327
Bone diseases: MST1R inhibitor prevents bone osteolysisNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 164–165
Prostate cancer: Role for EGFR & HER2 in bone metastasisNature Reviews Urology 14, 7
Prostate cancer: Analysis of progression through time and spaceNature Reviews Urology 13, 693
Prostate cancer: Radium-223 safe in combinationNature Reviews Urology 13, 563