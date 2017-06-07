Ion transport

Latest Research and Reviews
Structural basis for conductance through TRIC cation channels
Trimeric intracellular cation channels (TRICs) elicit K+ currents to counteract luminal negative potential during Ca2+ release from intracellular stores. Here the authors present structures of prokaryotic TRICs in their open and closed states, obtaining molecular insight into TRICs’ function.Nature Communications 8, 15103
Structure and function of the divalent anion/Na+ symporter from Vibrio cholerae and a humanized variant
Divalent anion/Na+ symporter (DASS) transporters move intermediates of the Krebs cycle across the cell membrane. Here the authors present the substrate-bound structures of VcINDY, a DASS from Vibrio cholerae, which provide insights into the underlying transport mechanism.Nature Communications 8, 15009
Role of the Ion Channel Extracellular Collar in AMPA Receptor GatingScientific Reports 7, 1050
Addiction: Under a stressful influence
In rats, stress promotes alcohol use by altering chloride gradients across the membranes of GABAergic neurons in the ventral tegmental area.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 741
Metabolism: Energy-efficient transport in the kidneyNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 443
Illuminating next-generation brain therapies
A clinical trial inspired and guided by optogenetics experiments in rodents reports the outcome of targeted transcranial magnetic stimulation in patients suffering from cocaine addiction.Nature Neuroscience 19, 414–416
Solute carriers keep on rockin'
The crystal structure of a prokaryotic proton-driven fumarate transporter, the first for the diverse SLC26 transporter family, reveals a rare transmembrane-segment topology. The opposite orientation of two short central helices leads to the formation of a dipole-mediated anion-binding site, which is made alternately accessible to either side of the membrane through the rocking movement of the core and gate domains of the transporter.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 752–754
Joiner et al. replyNature 513, E3