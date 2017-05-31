Mechanotransduction

News and Views |
Nature Cell Biology 19, 591–593
Vascular heterogeneity and specialization in development and disease
Blood and lymphatic vessels have essential roles in physiology and disease. The endothelial cells that line these vessels specialize to fulfil the needs of the tissue that they pervade. Recent studies in animal models have provided insights into the mechanisms underlying vessel type- and organ-specific specialization, which is crucial for the understanding of several diseases.
Concerted regulation of retinal pigment epithelium basement membrane and barrier function by angiocrine factors
Establishment of the outer blood-retina barrier is a hallmark of retinal development but the contribution of choroid endothelial cells (ECs) is not known. Here the authors show in the developing mouse retina that ECs remodel the basement membrane and lead to enhanced barrier function of retinal epithelial cells.Nature Communications 8, 15374
YAP regulates cell mechanics by controlling focal adhesion assembly
The transcriptional co-activator YAP is known to operate downstream of mechanical signals arising from the cell niche. Here the authors demonstrate that YAP controls cell mechanics, force development and adhesion strength by promoting the transcription of genes related to focal adhesions.Nature Communications 8, 15321
L-selectin mechanochemistry restricts neutrophil priming in vivo
Neutrophil adhesion is tightly regulated to enforce protective immunity, but it is unclear how mechanochemical processes such as catch bonds and slip bonds modulate neutrophils in vivo. Here the authors show that a point mutation in the adhesion molecule L-selectin alters mechanochemical regulation to affect neutrophil functions in mice.Nature Communications 8, 15196
EGFR and HER2 activate rigidity sensing only on rigid matrices
Epidermal growth factor receptor and its isoform HER2 are recruited to nascent cellular adhesion sites and play an important role in the rigidity sensing of cells on stiff substrates, this activity being dependent on Src-mediated phosphorylation.
The role of focal adhesion anchoring domains of CAS in mechanotransductionScientific Reports 7, 46233
Formin' a perinuclear actin cage in confined migration
Force sensing in cytokinesis
EGFR probes matrix stiffness
Mechanical control of antigen uptake
Cell forces meet cell metabolism
Epithelial cells form energetically costly cell–cell adhesions in response to mechanical forces. How cells obtain their energy during this event is unclear. Activity of a key regulator of cell metabolism, the AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), is now shown to be mechanoresponsive, and thus can bridge adhesion mechanotransduction and energy homeostasis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 591–593
Plant cell development: Forcing cell polarity
Mechanical tension is shown to contribute to the establishment of the cell polarity axis in plant epidermal stem cells, which is important for regulating asymmetric cell division.