Mechanotransduction refers to the processes through which cells sense and respond to mechanical stimuli by converting them to biochemical signals that elicit specific cellular responses.

    Blood and lymphatic vessels have essential roles in physiology and disease. The endothelial cells that line these vessels specialize to fulfil the needs of the tissue that they pervade. Recent studies in animal models have provided insights into the mechanisms underlying vessel type- and organ-specific specialization, which is crucial for the understanding of several diseases.

    Establishment of the outer blood-retina barrier is a hallmark of retinal development but the contribution of choroid endothelial cells (ECs) is not known. Here the authors show in the developing mouse retina that ECs remodel the basement membrane and lead to enhanced barrier function of retinal epithelial cells.

    The transcriptional co-activator YAP is known to operate downstream of mechanical signals arising from the cell niche. Here the authors demonstrate that YAP controls cell mechanics, force development and adhesion strength by promoting the transcription of genes related to focal adhesions.

    Neutrophil adhesion is tightly regulated to enforce protective immunity, but it is unclear how mechanochemical processes such as catch bonds and slip bonds modulate neutrophils in vivo. Here the authors show that a point mutation in the adhesion molecule L-selectin alters mechanochemical regulation to affect neutrophil functions in mice.

    Epidermal growth factor receptor and its isoform HER2 are recruited to nascent cellular adhesion sites and play an important role in the rigidity sensing of cells on stiff substrates, this activity being dependent on Src-mediated phosphorylation.

