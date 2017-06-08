Research | | open
Mechanical engineering
Mechanical engineering is the branch of engineering that deals with moving machines and their components. A central principle of mechanical engineering is the control of energy: transferring it from one form to another to suit a specific demand. Car engines, for example, convert chemical energy into kinetic energy.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3078
Research | | open
Compaction of quasi-one-dimensional elastoplastic materials
Principles underlying crumpling of one-dimensional objects may be relevant to both biomolecular processes and to design of mechanical devices. By compacting various wires under rigid confinement and modelling observed geometric features, the authors show how friction, plasticity and torsion enhance disorder and lead to a transition from coiled to folded geometries.Nature Communications 8, 15568
Research | | open
Light generated bubble for microparticle propulsionScientific Reports 7, 2815
Research | | open
Stiff, light, strong and ductile: nano-structured High Modulus SteelScientific Reports 7, 2758
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Photovoltaics: Cool designsNature Energy 2, 17039
Research Highlights |
Solar energy: Rock onNature Energy 2, 17015
Comments and Opinion |
Life as a fuel cell engineer
A student team project can be a very valuable experience, as Sjoerd van Empelen explains.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 1052
News and Views |
Mechanical metamaterials: Smaller and stronger
Fabrication of an ultra-strong glassy carbon nanolattice with a strut diameter of around 200 nm could stimulate the realization of advanced nanoscale architected materials.Nature Materials 15, 373–374
News and Views |
Material Witness: Spinning top-ologyNature Materials 15, 7
Research Highlights |
Biomechanics: Square strengthNature Materials 14, 750