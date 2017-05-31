Mass spectrometry
Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique that uses an instrument called a mass spectrometer to measure the mass-to-charge ratios of molecular ions. Molecules fragment within the mass spectrometer to produce a mass spectrum, which can be interpreted to determine the identity of the molecules in the sample.
Latest Research and Reviews
Protocols |
Simultaneous quantification of N- and O-glycans using a solid-phase method
The comprehensive study of protein glycosylation has been complicated by the complex structural diversity of glycans. In this protocol, Yang et al. describe a solid-phase method for the sequential analysis of N-linked and O-linked glycans.Nature Protocols 12, 1229–1244
Research |
Architecture of the human interactome defines protein communities and disease networks
Affinity purification–mass spectrometry elucidates protein interaction networks and co-complexes to build, to our knowledge, the largest experimentally derived human protein interaction network so far, termed BioPlex 2.0.Nature 545, 505–509
News and Comment
News and Views |
Synthetic human proteomes for accelerating protein research
The generation of synthetic human proteomes and future derived tools will expand knowledge in protein biology.Nature Methods 14, 240–242
Research Highlights |
Mass spectrometry: Designer proteases for post-translational modifications
Researchers have engineered a protease specific for a post-translational modification.Nature Methods 14, 106–107
Comments and Opinion |
Global metabolomics
The ability to measure the metabolome on a global scale lags behind other omics techniques.Nature Methods 14, 32
Research Highlights |
Proteomics: A pluripotent approach
A combination of protein and DNA isolation methods expands our grasp of cellular reprogramming.Nature Methods 13, 975
Correspondence |
moFF: a robust and automated approach to extract peptide ion intensitiesNature Methods 13, 964–966
Research Highlights |
Proteomics: Proteome quantification compared
Careful benchmarking improves software methods for analyzing data-independent-acquisition mass spectrometry data.Nature Methods 13, 972