Market analysis

Definition

Market analysis seeks to understand the dynamics of markets, with the goal of informing business strategies. For example, analysis of the current and potential future markets for drugs to treat particular diseases is used by pharmaceutical companies in decisions about where to invest in drug research and development.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research |

    Although investment in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) has increased substantially in recent decades, the lack of a corresponding increase in the output in terms of new drugs being approved indicates that therapeutic innovation has become more challenging. Here, using a large database that contains information on R&D projects for more than 28,000 compounds investigated since 1990, Riccaboni and colleagues examine the factors underlying the decline in R&D productivity, which include an increasing concentration of R&D investments in areas in which the risk of failure is high.

    • Fabio Pammolli
    • , Laura Magazzini
    •  & Massimo Riccaboni
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 10, 428–438
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • News |

    This article discusses the impact of the recent approvals of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors on the market for ovarian cancer drugs, as well as potential future treatments such as immunotherapies.

    • Jennifer Bamford
    •  & Rachel M. Webster
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery

  • News |

    The market for colorectal cancer therapies, which is currently dominated by drugs targeting vascular endothelial growth factor and epidermal growth factor receptor, is poised for change with the anticipated entry of immunotherapies and other targeted drugs.

    • Sorcha Cassidy
    •  & Basharut A. Syed
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery

  • News |

    Two PD-1 directed checkpoint inhibitors have recently been approved for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). Further checkpoint inhibitors, as well as other molecularly targeted agents and cytokine-based immunotherapies, are currently in the late-stage pipeline and are poised to change the treatment paradigm for SCCHN.

    • Jennifer Bamford
    •  & Rachel M. Webster
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 235–236

  • News |

    The standard of care for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) has changed little for decades, but there are now a number of interesting agents in development. This analysis overviews the late-stage AML pipeline and the changing AML market.

    • Sorcha Cassidy
    •  & Basharut A. Syed
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 527–528

  • News |

    Key emerging therapies for HIV include novel combination regimens as well as extended-duration antiretroviral drugs. This article provides an overview of novel drugs and combinations in the pipeline, as well as an analysis of the current HIV drug market.

    • Steven I. Gubernick
    • , Nuno Félix
    • , Dolim Lee
    • , Jing J. Xu
    •  & Bashar Hamad
    Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 15, 451–452
All News & Comment