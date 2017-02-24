Light stress
Light stress refers to the detrimental effect that exposure to insufficient or excess levels of light can have on plant function and development. Whereas exposure to insufficient light limits photosynthetic activity, exposure to excess light energy can damage the photosynthetic apparatus.
Latest Research and Reviews
UVR2 ensures transgenerational genome stability under simulated natural UV-B in Arabidopsis thaliana
As sessile organisms, plants are exposed to recurrent solar UV-B radiation that can induce DNA damage. Here, the authors characterize mutations that occur in Arabidopsis under light regimes simulating natural UV-B exposure and find that the UVR2 photolyase is the major component required to maintain genome stability.Nature Communications 7, 13522
Evolution of an atypical de-epoxidase for photoprotection in the green lineage
Chlamydomonas reinhardtii possesses an atypical violaxanthin de-epoxidase, homologous to a bacterial enzyme rather than plant or algal enzymes with the same function. This illustrates an unexpected diversity of photoprotection mechanisms in the green lineage of photosynthetic organisms.Nature Plants 2, 16140
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Kinase signalling: Tanning with MYB75Nature Plants 2, 16198
News and Views |
Redox homeostasis: Opening up ascorbate transport
Ascorbate is synthesized in mitochondria but needed in chloroplasts. Identification of a transporter bridging the chloroplast envelope membranes that separate cell cytoplasm from chloroplast stroma reveals a connection between ascorbate transport and cellular redox homeostasis.Nature Plants 1, 14012