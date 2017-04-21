Isoenzymes
Isoenzymes are closely related variants of the same enzyme – so with the same catalytic function, but with different amino acid sequences due to being encoded by different alleles of the same gene. Isoenzymes generally differ in their kinetic and/or thermodynamic properties.
Macrocycle peptides delineate locked-open inhibition mechanism for microorganism phosphoglycerate mutases
River blindness, a disease affecting millions throughout the tropics, is caused by parasitic worms. Here, Yu et al. report the discovery and structural characterization of potent macrocyclic peptide inhibitors of iPGM, a nematode-specific phosphoglycerate mutase, as potential leads for novel antimicrobial agents.Nature Communications 8, 14932
Phiel et al. replyNature 480, E6
GSK-3α/β kinases and amyloid production in vivoNature 480, E4–E5