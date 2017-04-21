Isoenzymes

Definition

Isoenzymes are closely related variants of the same enzyme – so with the same catalytic function, but with different amino acid sequences due to being encoded by different alleles of the same gene. Isoenzymes generally differ in their kinetic and/or thermodynamic properties.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Correspondence |

    • Christopher J. Phiel
    • , Christina A. Wilson
    • , Virginia M.-Y. Lee
    •  & Peter S. Klein
    Nature 480, E6

  • Correspondence |

    • Tomasz Jaworski
    • , Ilse Dewachter
    • , Benoit Lechat
    • , Maarten Gees
    • , Anna Kremer
    • , David Demedts
    • , Peter Borghgraef
    • , Herman Devijver
    • , Seb Kügler
    • , Satish Patel
    • , Jim R. Woodgett
    •  & Fred Van Leuven
    Nature 480, E4–E5
All News & Comment