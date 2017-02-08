Immunological models

Latest Research and Reviews
Immuno-engineered organoids for regulating the kinetics of B-cell development and antibody production
This protocol describes how to generate mouse 3D immune organoids consisting of germinal-center-like B cells in a gelatin matrix.Nature Protocols 12, 168–182
HandKAchip - Hands-free killing assay on a chipScientific Reports 6, 35862
Supercooling preservation and transplantation of the rat liver
With this protocol rat livers can be kept viable for up to 96 h and transplanted successfully. The livers are first loaded with cryoprotectants to prevent ice formation and protect against hypothermic injury, and they are then cooled to –6 °C without freezing.Nature Protocols 10, 484–494
Production and analysis of immunomodulatory excretory-secretory products from the mouse gastrointestinal nematode Heligmosomoides polygyrus bakeri
This protocol describes how to maintain the gastrointestinal nematode Heligmosomoides polygyrus bakeri and generate excretory-secretory products for identification, cloning, and immunological characterization of the modulatory molecules.Nature Protocols 9, 2740–2754
Fatty acid oxidation in macrophage polarizationNature Immunology 17, 216–217
Transgenic APOBECsNature Immunology 15, 601
A less-canonical, canonical NF-κB pathway in DCs
Mathematical modeling shows that two members of the NF-κB family of transcription factors, RelB and p50, form heterodimers and participate in the canonical NF-κB pathway in dendritic cells.Nature Immunology 13, 1139–1141
Recombination activating gene 2 (RAG2) knockout pigs to model immunodeficiency and evaluate transplant-based therapies
Pigs with RAG2 knocked out could be useful as models of human immunodeficiencies and for testing transplant-based therapies.