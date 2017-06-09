Immunological deficiency syndromes
Immunological deficiency syndromes are diseases or conditions in which there is a loss of or defect in a component of the immune system. Patients with these syndromes have an increased susceptibility to infections and to developing certain cancers. These syndromes include primary immune deficiency diseases, such as severe combined immunodeficiency, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Pentavalent HIV-1 vaccine protects against simian-human immunodeficiency virus challenge
A previous human HIV-1 vaccine clinical trial, boosting with HIV envelope protein from two strains, demonstrated moderate vaccine efficacy. Here, Bradley et al. show that a pentavalent HIV envelope protein boost improves protection from viral challenge in non-human primates and they identify immune correlates of protection.Nature Communications 8, 15711
Research | | open
Adenovirus prime, Env protein boost vaccine protects against neutralization-resistant SIVsmE660 variants in rhesus monkeys
Protection from neutralization-resistant SIV variants is particularly difficult to achieve by vaccination. Here, Keele et al. use sieve analysis and show that TRIM5a restrictive rhesus monkeys are protected from neutralization-resistant SIVsmE660 variants by an adenovirus prime, env protein boost vaccine.Nature Communications 8, 15740
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Viral pathogenesis: Masked by macrophages
This study provides experimental support that macrophages may represent a persistent viral reservoir for HIV-1 in vivo.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 320–321
News and Views |
HIV persistence in macrophages
A recent study using a humanized mouse model shows that HIV-1 can persist in macrophages during antiretroviral therapy (ART), and suggests that macrophages may represent an obstacle to efforts to cure HIV-1 infection.Nature Medicine 23, 538–539
Research Highlights |
Marking HIVNature Immunology 18, 487
Research Highlights |
HIV: Marking the HIV hideout
CD32a is a cell surface marker for HIV-infected latent CD4+ T cells.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 218
Research Highlights |
Structural biology: High-order integrationNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 133
Research Highlights |
Neurologic Mtb-HIV complicationsNature Immunology 18, 151