Immunological deficiency syndromes

Definition

Immunological deficiency syndromes are diseases or conditions in which there is a loss of or defect in a component of the immune system. Patients with these syndromes have an increased susceptibility to infections and to developing certain cancers. These syndromes include primary immune deficiency diseases, such as severe combined immunodeficiency, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

