Lymphopaenia

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
RASGRP1 deficiency causes immunodeficiency with impaired cytoskeletal dynamics
Boztug and colleagues identify an immunodeficient patient with a deficiency in the guanine-nucleotide-exchange factor RASGRP1. They find that human RASGRP1 is important for the function of T cells, B cells and NK cells and that it has a role in the regulation of the cytoskeleton.Nature Immunology 17, 1352–1360
Reviews |
Harnessing the biology of IL-7 for therapeutic application
Interleukin-7 (IL-7) induces T cell proliferation and enhances antigen-specific immune responses: attributes that pinpoint its value as a potential therapeutic agent. This Review summarizes preclinical and clinical data on the immunorestorative effects of IL-7 in various pathologies and discusses the conditions for which IL-7 therapy might be of use.Nature Reviews Immunology 11, 330–342
News and Comment
News and Views |
Lost GRP on cytotoxicity?
Deficiency in the RASGRP1 guanine-nucleotide-exchange factor leads to a novel primary immunodeficiency with impaired activation and proliferation of T cells and B cells and defective killing by cytotoxic T cells and natural killer cells.Nature Immunology 17, 1339–1340
Research Highlights |
B cells: WASP stings autoreactive B cells
Hyperresponsive WASP-deficient B cells depend on T cells to mediate autoimmunity.Nature Reviews Immunology 11, 642–643