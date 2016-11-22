Hormonal therapies

Definition

Hormonal therapies use hormones or hormone antagonists in medical treatment. For example, hormone replacement therapy can be used to alleviate the symptoms of the menopause and growth hormone is given to people with growth hormone deficiency.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Reviews |

    Emerging evidence suggests that the prolonged therapeutic use of androgen receptor (AR)-targeting agents in patients with prostate cancer induces histological dedifferentiation and lineage alterations. Roubaud and colleagues propose that AR suppression creates a checkpoint by which potent therapies exert a selective pressure on prostate cancer cells, favouring dedifferentiated and/or treatment-resistant cell lineages. The authors present a new clinical trial strategy in which rapid drug cycling is used to delay the onset of resistance and treatment-induced lineage crisis in patients with prostate cancer.

    • Guilhem Roubaud
    • , Bobby C. Liaw
    • , William K. Oh
    •  & David J. Mulholland
    Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 269–283

  • Reviews |

    Thyroid hormones have an important role in maintaining cardiovascular homeostasis, and subtle changes in thyroid hormone concentrations adversely influence the cardiovascular system. In this Review, Jabbar et al. discuss the role of thyroid hormones in the pathogenesis and management of cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure and acute myocardial infarction, and outline the utility of therapy with thyroid hormones for the management of these conditions.

    • Avais Jabbar
    • , Alessandro Pingitore
    • , Simon H. S. Pearce
    • , Azfar Zaman
    • , Giorgio Iervasi
    •  & Salman Razvi
    Nature Reviews Cardiology 14, 39–55

  • Reviews |

    Clinical practice regarding the use of hormone-replacement therapy (HRT) has undergone many changes since its introduction in the 1940s. Here, Roger Lobo frames the current thinking on the use of HRT in postmenopausal women, beginning with a historical perspective and then discussing how the interpretation of HRT data has changed over time.

    • Roger A. Lobo
    Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 220–231

  • Reviews |

    Treatment of infertility-related hormonal dysfunction in men requires an understanding of the hormonal basis of spermatogenesis. However, the best method for accurately determining male androgenization status remains elusive and the tools available for inferring the intratesticular hormonal environment are unreliable. In this Review, the authors discuss the status of our knowledge for diagnosis and treatment of this condition.

    • Martin Kathrins
    •  & Craig Niederberger
    Nature Reviews Urology 13, 309–323

  • Reviews |

    Androgen deprivation therapy in men with prostate cancer is associated with several adverse effects. Østergren and colleagues review the use of exercise interventions to improve physical functioning and mitigate fatigue, changes in body composition and components of metabolic syndrome.

    • Peter Busch Østergren
    • , Caroline Kistorp
    • , Finn Noe Bennedbæk
    • , Jens Faber
    • , Jens Sønksen
    •  & Mikkel Fode
    Nature Reviews Urology 13, 353–364
