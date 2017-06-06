Homeostasis
Homeostasis is the result of variables being regulated such that the internal environment remains stable and fairly constant even though the external environment varies. For example, in humans, the pH of blood and the internal temperature are kept reasonably constant.
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and the regulation of energy balance
Metabolism-disrupting chemicals (MDCs) are a subclass of endocrine-disrupting chemicals that affect energy homeostasis. Here, Angel Nadal and colleagues review the main mechanisms used by MDCs to alter energy balance, information that should help to identify new MDCs, as well as novel targets of their action.
Warming the mouse to model human diseases
This Review provides a framework for understanding how ambient temperature affects metabolic, immune and cardiovascular phenotypes in mice, as well as the importance of ambient temperature on modelling of human diseases in these small rodents. Ganeshan and Chawla suggest that warming the mouse might enable more predictive modelling of human diseases and therapies.
Metabolism: Liver and adipose tissue control uridine biosynthesisNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 249
Stem cells: A case of metabolic identity in the intestinal crypt
Renal physiology: HCO3− reclamation in the renal proximal tubuleNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 262
Prostate cancer: Cholesterol homeostasis — a target for treatmentNature Reviews Urology 14, 199
Adipose tissue in 2016: Advances in the understanding of adipose tissue biology
Adipose tissues have a central role in energy homeostasis, as they secrete adipokines and regulate energy storage and dissipation. Novel adipokines from white, brown and beige adipocytes have been identified in 2016. Identifying the specific receptors for each adipokine is pivotal for developing greater insights into the fat-derived signalling pathways that regulate energy homeostasis.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 69–70
Sensory systems: Thirst and hunger games
In Drosophila melanogaster, signals of water satiety and hunger converge on interoceptive neurons in the suboesophageal zone that in turn influence water intake and feeding.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 604–605