Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Autoimmune hepatitis
Autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) is a progressive inflammatory disorder that mainly affects females. It is a relatively rare but devastating disease that progresses rapidly unless immunosuppressive treatment is started promptly. The Review provides an overview of the epidemiology, diagnosis, pathogenesis and treatment of AIH.
Research |
Response to Efe et al.The American Journal of Gastroenterology 105, 226–227
News and Comment
News and Views |
Diagnosis: Liver biopsy differentiates DILI from autoimmune hepatitis
A new study explores the use of liver biopsy to differentiate drug-induced liver injury (DILI) from autoimmune hepatitis. However, not all that glitters is necessarily the gold standard—disagreement among experts on the histological features of DILI could create uncertainty over the accuracy of this diagnostic approach.
Research Highlights |
Autoimmune hepatitis: Scores predict treatment failure