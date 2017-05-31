Latest Research and Reviews
TOC1–PIF4 interaction mediates the circadian gating of thermoresponsive growth in Arabidopsis
The PIF4 transcription factor mediates the response of Arabidopsis seedlings to elevated temperature. Here the authors show that PIF4 interacts with the circadian clock component TOC1 which acts to suppress the PIF4-mediated temperature response in the evening.Nature Communications 7, 13692
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Crop phenology: Winter wheat escapes heatNature Plants 1, 15029
Comments and Opinion |
Microbiome: Soil science comes to life
Plants may be getting a little help with their tolerance of drought and heat.Nature 501, S18–S19