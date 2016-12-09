Haematopoietic cell growth factors
Haematopoietic cell growth factors are proteins that regulate growth and differentiation of red and white blood cells – haematopoietic cells. These include the cytokine SCF (stem cell factor), involved in proliferation and self-renewal of haematopoietic cells, as well as erythropoietin and colony-stimulating factors (CSFs), which stimulate the production of erythrocyte, granulocyte and macrophage blood cell lineages.
HIF prolyl hydroxylase inhibitors for the treatment of renal anaemia and beyond
Renal anaemia, resulting from impaired renal production of erythropoietin, is a common occurrence in patients with chronic kidney disease. Conventional erythropoiesis stimulating agents can be used to treat the condition, but small-molecule inhibitors of prolyl hydroxylase domain-containing (PHD) enzymes might provide a more efficient and tolerable approach to anaemia management. Here, Maxwell and Eckardt describe the rationale for targeting PHD enzymes to increase erythropoietin production. They also discuss other potential on-target consequences of HIF activation and possible off-target effects on enzymes that are structurally similar to PHD enzymes.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 157–168
Emergency granulopoiesis
A summary of the molecular and cellular events that coordinate the markedly increased de novo production of neutrophils in response to systemic microbial infection.Nature Reviews Immunology 14, 302–314
Enhancing hematopoietic growth factor performance
Delayed blood count recovery is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in people undergoing stem cell transplantation or intensive chemotherapy. Treatment with hematopoietic growth factors can accelerate hematopoiesis, but prolonged cytopenias still occur. A new study shows that inhibition of dipeptidylpeptidase IV augments the activity of certain hematopoietic growth factors, providing a new approach to potentially treat cytopenias (pages 1786–1796).Nature Medicine 18, 1740–1741
Pediatric oncology: G-CSF counteracts chemotherapy toxicity in neuroblastoma
Incorporating hematopoietic growth factors into chemotherapy regimens is a common method for mitigating toxicity of dose-intensive regimens. A clinical trial has shown that G-CSF can counteract acute toxicities, permitting further dose intensification of induction chemotherapy. However, the effects of these strategies on long-term toxicities and overall survival remain undefined.