Haematopoietic cell growth factors

Definition

Haematopoietic cell growth factors are proteins that regulate growth and differentiation of red and white blood cells – haematopoietic cells. These include the cytokine SCF (stem cell factor), involved in proliferation and self-renewal of haematopoietic cells, as well as erythropoietin and colony-stimulating factors (CSFs), which stimulate the production of erythrocyte, granulocyte and macrophage blood cell lineages.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment