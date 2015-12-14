Reviews |
HIF prolyl hydroxylase inhibitors for the treatment of renal anaemia and beyond
Renal anaemia, resulting from impaired renal production of erythropoietin, is a common occurrence in patients with chronic kidney disease. Conventional erythropoiesis stimulating agents can be used to treat the condition, but small-molecule inhibitors of prolyl hydroxylase domain-containing (PHD) enzymes might provide a more efficient and tolerable approach to anaemia management. Here, Maxwell and Eckardt describe the rationale for targeting PHD enzymes to increase erythropoietin production. They also discuss other potential on-target consequences of HIF activation and possible off-target effects on enzymes that are structurally similar to PHD enzymes.