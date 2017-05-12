Synthesis of graphene
Synthesis of graphene refers to any process for fabricating graphene, depending on the desired size, purity and crystallinity of the final product. Common graphene synthesis approaches include mechanical exfoliation from graphite, chemical vapour deposition, and reduction of graphene oxide through heating.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Controllable conversion of quasi-freestanding polymer chains to graphene nanoribbons
A key step in the on-surface synthesis of graphene nanoribbons is thermal annealing of polymer precursors on a metal substrate. Here, Ma et al. decouple the cyclodehydrogenation reaction from the catalytic metal substrate and grow graphene nanoribbons by injecting charges at molecular sites.Nature Communications 8, 14815
Research | | open
Transfer free graphene growth on SiO2 substrate at 250 °CScientific Reports 7, 43756
News and Comment
News and Views |
Carbon materials: MOF morphologies in control
The calcination of metal–organic framework (MOF) precursors is promising for the preparation of nanoscale carbon materials, but the resulting morphologies have remained limited. Now, controlling the growth of precursor MOFs has enabled 1D carbon nanorods to be fabricated — these can then be readily unravelled into 2D graphene nanoribbons.Nature Chemistry 8, 638–639
Comments and Opinion |
Molecular defects in organic materials
Nature is the master in precision synthesis of macromolecules. In synthetic materials, achieving a high degree of structural precision is challenging and the influence of molecular defects on the properties of materials remains uncertain.Nature Reviews Materials 1, 15013
Research Highlights |
Graphene synthesis: Molten bedNature Materials 14, 1186
News and Views |
Graphene synthesis: On-the-spot growth
Large single-crystalline graphene monolayers have been synthesized on a Cu–Ni alloy using a local precursor feeding method with an enhanced growth rate. The fast production of wafer-scale single crystals brings graphene closer to real applications.Nature Materials 15, 9–10
Research Highlights |
Graphene: Hierarchical fibresNature Materials 14, 1075
Research Highlights |
Graphene: High-quality delaminationNature Materials 14, 857