Geophysics
Geophysics is broadly the study of the physics of planetary bodies and atmospheres, including the flow of energy through these systems. The term may also be used more narrowly to describe the investigation and characterization of the Earth’s subsurface using non-invasive techniques such as seismic imaging.
Latest Research and Reviews
Melting temperatures of MgO under high pressure by micro-texture analysis
Melting behaviour of MgO under pressure remains unclear despite the importance of constraining the rheology and composition of the Earth’s mantle. Here, the authors show that melting temperatures in earlier static experiments were underestimated based on micro-texture analysis of the quenched samples.Nature Communications 8, 15735
Density structure of Earth’s lowermost mantle from Stoneley mode splitting observations
Large-low-shear-wave velocity provinces (LLSVPs) are present at the core–mantle boundary. Here, the authors show that splitting of Stoneley modes is probably due to a lower density of LLSVPs than the surrounding mantle because of the presence of post-perovskite, chemical heterogeneity or both.Nature Communications 8, 15241
Dehydration-driven stress transfer triggers intermediate-depth earthquakes
Intermediate-depth earthquakes (30-300 km) occur in subducting oceanic slabs, but their generation mechanism remains enigmatic. Here, the authors show through high-pressure and dehydration experiments of antigorite that dehydration-driven stress transfer triggers intermediate-depth earthquakes.Nature Communications 8, 15247
News and Comment
Methane exploded from Arctic sea-floor as Ice Age ended
Huge ocean-floor craters were caused by the expulsion of pressurized greenhouse gas thousands of years ago.
Ripple effects of New Zealand earthquake continue to this day
November tremor sparked slow, deep movements in Earth’s crust that increase the chances of a similar severe quake within a year.
Antarctica’s sleeping ice giant could wake soon
The massive East Antarctic Ice Sheet looks stable from above — but it’s a dangerously different story below.
Planetary science: Titan's electrified dunesNature 543, 592
Seismology: Quake shows rare complexityNature 543, 593
Earth’s lost history of planet-altering eruptions revealed
Geologists unearth signs of major volcanic events stretching back 3 billion years.