Geodynamics
Geodynamics refers to the processes by which mantle convection shapes and reshapes the Earth and other rocky planets. Its study includes plate tectonics, volcanism, the chemistry of lava and volcanic rocks, gravity and geomagnetic anomalies as well as seismic investigations into the structure of the mantle.
Pacific plate motion change caused the Hawaiian-Emperor Bend
The Hawaiian-Emperor Chain has a 60° bend that has been interpreted as the result of Pacific plate motion at 47 Ma or drift of the Hawaiian hotspot. Here, the authors show that hotspot drift cannot be the dominant mechanism for bend formation, but involves a change in the direction of Pacific plate motion at ∼47 Ma.Nature Communications 8, 15660
Sea-level records from the U.S. mid-Atlantic constrain Laurentide Ice Sheet extent during Marine Isotope Stage 3
Surprisingly high Pleistocene sea-level markers on the Virginia and North Carolina shoreline are inconsistent with models of Laurentide ice sheet volume during Marine Isotope Stage 3. Here, Pico et al. present a revised glacial isostatic adjustment model that enables them to reconcile these differences.Nature Communications 8, 15612
The hottest lavas of the Phanerozoic and the survival of deep Archaean reservoirs
Earth’s mantle has cooled since the Archaean. Geochemical identification of anomalously hot lavas formed above the Galapagos Plume 89 million years ago, however, implies that a hot mantle reservoir may have persisted for billions of years.Nature Geoscience 10, 451–456
Deep and shallow long-period volcanic seismicity linked by fluid-pressure transfer
Shallow volcanic earthquakes can aid eruption forecasts. Analysis of seismicity beneath the Klyuchevskoy volcano group in Russia reveals much deeper magma-induced earthquakes that may serve as an early eruption indicator.Nature Geoscience 10, 442–445
The origin and degassing history of the Earth's atmosphere revealed by Archean xenon
The composition of the early Earth’s atmosphere remains unclear. Here, the authors using fluid inclusions trapped within quartz crystals show that at 3.3 Ga the atmosphere had a lower 129Xe excess than today, and suggest that comets may have brought xenon to the Earth’s atmosphere during terrestrial accretion.Nature Communications 8, 15455
Geodynamics: Hot mantle rising
The long-term cooling of Earth's mantle is recorded in the declining temperature and volume of its volcanic outpourings over time. However, analyses of 89-million-year-old lavas from Costa Rica suggest that extremely hot mantle still lurks below.Nature Geoscience 10, 400
Planetary Tectonics: Sinking plates on Venus
Unlike Earth, Venus lacks discrete, moving plates. Analogue model experiments suggest that observed hints at plate recycling do indeed indicate current, localized destruction of the Venusian surface.Nature Geoscience 10, 330–331
Plate tectonics: When ancient continents collide
The geological record preserves scant evidence for early plate tectonics. Analysis of eclogites — metamorphic rocks formed in subduction zones — in the Trans-Hudson mountain belt suggests modern-style subduction may have operated 1,800 million years ago.Nature Geoscience 10, 245–246
Geodynamics: Surviving mantle convection
Hints from seismic tomography and geochemistry indicate that Earth's mantle is heterogeneous at large scale. Numerical simulations of mantle convection show that, if it started enriched in silicates, the lower mantle may remain unmixed today.Nature Geoscience 10, 161
Plate tectonics: A supercontinental boost
180 million years ago Earth's continents were amalgamated into one supercontinent called Pangaea. Analysis of oceanic crust formed since that time suggests that the cooling rate of Earth was enhanced in the wake of Pangaea's dispersal.Nature Geoscience 10, 4–5
Geodynamics: Surface sculpting by hidden agents
Tectonic plate interiors are often regarded as relatively inactive. Yet, reconstructions of marine terrace uplift in Angola suggest that underlying mantle flow can rapidly warp Earth's surface far from obviously active plate boundaries.Nature Geoscience 9, 867–869