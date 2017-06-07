Genome informatics

Genome informatics is the field in which computer and statistical techniques are applied to derive biological information from genome sequences. Genome informatics includes methods to analyse DNA sequence information and to predict protein sequence and structure.

    Biomphalaria glabrata is a fresh water snail that acts as a host for trematode Schistosoma mansoni that causes intestinal infection in human. This work describes the genome and transcriptome analyses from 12 different tissues of B glabrata, and identify genes for snail behavior and evolution.

    Nature Communications 8, 15451
    PCR duplicates—sequencing reads from the same original genomic fragment—can cause headaches. But there are remedies.

    • Vivien Marx
    Nature Methods 14, 473–476

    The newly described de novo goat genome sequence is the most contiguous diploid vertebrate assembly generated thus far using whole-genome assembly and scaffolding methods. The contiguity of this assembly is approaching that of the finished human and mouse genomes and suggests an affordable roadmap to high-quality references for thousands of species.

    • Kim C Worley
    Nature Genetics 49, 485–486

    Investment in national infrastructure should include a scalable open informatics solution for agricultural genomics, germplasm and crop traits. This is a priority measure for economic stimulus and food security. As building this knowledge harvester should be simpler than the infrastructure required for precision medicine, it will also pave the way to that goal.

    Nature Genetics 48, 1449
