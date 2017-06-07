Genome informatics
Genome informatics is the field in which computer and statistical techniques are applied to derive biological information from genome sequences. Genome informatics includes methods to analyse DNA sequence information and to predict protein sequence and structure.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Rapid cloning of genes in hexaploid wheat using cultivar-specific long-range chromosome assembly
Rapid cloning of genes from any crop plant species (or cultivar) whose chromosomes can be flow sorted is enabled by a combination of short-read sequencing and proximity ligation.
Research | | open
Whole genome analysis of a schistosomiasis-transmitting freshwater snail
Biomphalaria glabrata is a fresh water snail that acts as a host for trematode Schistosoma mansoni that causes intestinal infection in human. This work describes the genome and transcriptome analyses from 12 different tissues of B glabrata, and identify genes for snail behavior and evolution.Nature Communications 8, 15451
News and Comment
News |
How to deduplicate PCR
PCR duplicates—sequencing reads from the same original genomic fragment—can cause headaches. But there are remedies.Nature Methods 14, 473–476
News and Views |
A golden goat genome
The newly described de novo goat genome sequence is the most contiguous diploid vertebrate assembly generated thus far using whole-genome assembly and scaffolding methods. The contiguity of this assembly is approaching that of the finished human and mouse genomes and suggests an affordable roadmap to high-quality references for thousands of species.Nature Genetics 49, 485–486
News and Views |
Nanopore sequencing meets epigenetics
Advanced signal processing techniques enable the genome-wide analysis of methylation in native DNA using nanopore sequencing.Nature Methods 14, 347–348
Research Highlights |
Bioinformatics: Genome scaffolding while you sequenceNature Methods 14, 340
Research Highlights |
Genetics: Sequence covariation predicts the effects of mutationNature Methods 14, 226
Editorial |
Combined harvest of knowledge
Investment in national infrastructure should include a scalable open informatics solution for agricultural genomics, germplasm and crop traits. This is a priority measure for economic stimulus and food security. As building this knowledge harvester should be simpler than the infrastructure required for precision medicine, it will also pave the way to that goal.Nature Genetics 48, 1449